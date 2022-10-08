Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 9,050 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

