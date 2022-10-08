Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.55% of Marten Transport worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 95.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Marten Transport by 33.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 1.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,148,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRTN. Stephens raised their price target on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

