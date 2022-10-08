Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 3,940 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $152.34 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day moving average is $177.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

