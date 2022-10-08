Nicholas Company Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,720 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 445,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

GBCI stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

