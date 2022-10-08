NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $36.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

