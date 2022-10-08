Morgan Stanley Trims Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Target Price to SEK 150

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 160 to SEK 150 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skanska AB (publ) Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of Skanska AB (publ) stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

