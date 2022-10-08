Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201,557 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $178,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.