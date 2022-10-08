mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) PT Raised to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

mdf commerce Price Performance

Shares of mdf commerce stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

