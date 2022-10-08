McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $346.68 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.27 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

