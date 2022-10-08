Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,827 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

