Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Increased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $1,918,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $273.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

