Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) PT Lowered to €13.10

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
KLKNF stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.70.
About Klöckner & Co SE
