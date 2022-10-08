Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) PT Lowered to €13.10

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

KLKNF stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

