Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 1,100 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,863,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,335,240.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,135,634. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kinetik stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Kinetik at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

