Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Raised to €690.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Barclays cut shares of Kering from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Kering from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $694.63.

PPRUY opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $84.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

