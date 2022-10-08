KBC Group NV Sells 736 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $139,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,156.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,081.67 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,249.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,253.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

