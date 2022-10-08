KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,613 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,401 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $256.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average is $241.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

