KBC Group NV Has $26.46 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 471.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,669 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

