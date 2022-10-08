JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €95.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prosus from €86.00 ($87.76) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Investec cut shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.71.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Prosus has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

