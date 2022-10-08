JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25. 13 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

