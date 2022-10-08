Jefferies Financial Group Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $74.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

