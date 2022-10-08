Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $179.41 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $15.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.18 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%.

TM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM stock opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.75. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $213.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,928,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

