Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subaru in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Subaru’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Subaru had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Subaru by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Subaru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
