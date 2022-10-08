J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 190 to GBX 155. The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 107014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.79) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.