Itai Perry Sells 4,850 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Itai Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Itai Perry sold 3,700 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

