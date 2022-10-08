iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

