iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Genworth Financial Inc

Genworth Financial Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,550 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 80.3% of Genworth Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Genworth Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

