iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ 7th Largest Position

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Genworth Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 292,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,987,000 after purchasing an additional 100,550 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

