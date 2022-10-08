Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $84.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.29, but opened at $63.18. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Integer shares last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 1,945 shares.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 6,370.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Integer by 76.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

