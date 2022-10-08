Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells 1,367 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $24,496.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $945.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.83. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp downgraded PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 14.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

