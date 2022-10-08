Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $242.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $247.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16,492.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 636.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 95,653 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

