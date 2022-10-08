Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells 1,252 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,252 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 13,984.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,079,976 shares in the company, valued at 23,233,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.13. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.73 and a fifty-two week high of 21.69.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of 157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 52.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 18.25.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

