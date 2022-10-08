Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires 2,967,386 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,535,806.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

