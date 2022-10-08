Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INODGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Innodata from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Innodata Stock Performance

INOD stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INODGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,838 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

