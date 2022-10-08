Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Innodata from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata Stock Performance

INOD stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,838 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.