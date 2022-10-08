Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HPP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HPP opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.