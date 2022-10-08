HPX (NYSE:HPX) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 2,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 38,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

HPX Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of HPX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of HPX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in HPX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in HPX by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in HPX by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Stories

