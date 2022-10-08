Head-To-Head Survey: Magna International (NYSE:MGA) vs. Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magna International and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 2 3 8 0 2.46 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magna International currently has a consensus price target of $75.92, suggesting a potential upside of 56.90%. Worksport has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 384.85%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Magna International.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Magna International has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magna International and Worksport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $36.24 billion 0.38 $1.51 billion $2.26 21.41 Worksport $300,000.00 94.55 -$7.90 million ($0.79) -2.09

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 1.90% 9.94% 4.18% Worksport -7,131.36% -36.52% -32.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magna International beats Worksport on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers hybrid and electric drive systems, motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid, dual and hybrid dual, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, engine, driveline components, engine drive plates, and accessories; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems and sensors, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

