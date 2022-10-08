Head to Head Comparison: IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) & BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX)

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) and BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

IMAC has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCorRx has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of IMAC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of BioCorRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $14.39 million 0.73 -$10.54 million N/A N/A BioCorRx $50,000.00 295.82 -$5.21 million ($0.73) -2.73

This table compares IMAC and BioCorRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BioCorRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IMAC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IMAC and BioCorRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A BioCorRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,198.36%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMAC is more favorable than BioCorRx.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and BioCorRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44% BioCorRx -8,156.67% N/A -440.90%

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

