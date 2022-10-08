Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $369.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.22 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

