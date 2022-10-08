Guggenheim Cuts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $120.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

