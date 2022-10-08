Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 146 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $151.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

