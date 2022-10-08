Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 716,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $205.60 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $204.05 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.60.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

