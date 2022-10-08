Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

