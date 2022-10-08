Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $504,023,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $273.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.00.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.40.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.