Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 278 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Seeyond raised its position in PayPal by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

