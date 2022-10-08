Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI opened at $50.44 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

