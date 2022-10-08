GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6,577.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 155,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 91,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $68,176.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock worth $1,008,092. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

