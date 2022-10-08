Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 1,509 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.