Girard Partners LTD. Has $859,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.