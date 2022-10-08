Girard Partners LTD. Has $641,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Shares of BA stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

