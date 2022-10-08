Girard Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

